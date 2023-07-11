Rich Fellers, 63, pleaded guilty to interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Olympic athlete from Oregon City pleaded guilty Tuesday to having a sexual relationship with a minor.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office told KOIN 6 News that Fellers agreed to spend 30 months in prison on Washington County charges at the same time he serves a four-year sentence on federal charges.

Fellers was a nationally renowned horse trainer and competed at the 2012 Olympics in London.

He was revered in the local equestrian community until 2021 when he was arrested by Tualatin police.

Fellers was accused of sexually abusing one of his students, Maggie Kehring, when she was 17.

In 2021, Kehring told CBS News that Fellers was a father figure to her and that she felt cornered into the illegal relationship.

Fellers will be back in federal court in October to be sentenced. He’s scheduled to be in court in Hillsboro on Wednesday.