Former PSU football player giving away meals in wake of coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Former PSU football player Aaron Woods is looking to help his community in wake of the novel coronavirus as some families have struggled to provide meals.

Woods is doing his part by giving away meals for students and their families who are in need.

“The schools shut down, and a lot of these families rely on school lunches,” Wood said. “I was one of those kids, I had the free lunch tickets at school. If I wasn’t at the school eating the free lunch, you might not eat.”

Woods, who owns Grind Time Fit Gym, previously made meals for those he trained but he saw an opportunity to help those in need of those meals that they would be missing after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that schools would be out for the remainder of the month of March, and then extended the closures until the end of April as the state responds to the threat of COVID-19.

“I have my meal prep company, so that’s why I was like ‘Alright, it’s not that much for me,'” he said. “I can make 200 meals and pass them out. It might not help everybody, but you know for our community or the people around us it will help enough.”

While Woods highlighted helping the families out, he wants to make sure the community knows that the meals are for anyone struggling.

“The main thing is we are trying to give it all out. It doesn’t just have to be kids. It can be the parents, too; they struggle, too.”

Woods, a parent himself, added that he would “feed my daughter before I feed myself.”