PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A trial against University of Oregon’s football team, coaches Willie Taggart, Irele Oderinde and the NCAA began Wednesday after a former football player says training left him with a debilitating condition.

Doug Brenner, an offensive lineman for the Ducks in 2017, seeks $125.5 million in damages, alleging strenuous workouts without water breaks left him with severe kidney damage.

Court documents claim “the coaching defendants had the walls of the workout room of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex lined with garbage cans, where the athletes would vomit. The coaches did not make water available in the workout room for at least the first day of the workouts.”

The suit further alleges “student athletes had discolored urine from muscles breaking down and the resulting blood products passing through their kidneys.”

According to court documents, Brenner and three athletes were hospitalized for days “with extreme cases of exertional rhabdomyolysis,” and claims Brenner suffered severe kidney damage.

The NCAA says it’s up to schools to monitor their programs and should not be a part of the lawsuit.

During Wednesday’s trial, attorney Greg Kafoury argued “when the suits tell you they can’t make rules to make strength conditioning safe, that is simply not true. We know that because they’ve done it on several occasions.”

The University of Oregon says it disagrees with the lawsuit’s claims.

Former UO quarterback Marcus Mariota is expected to testify in the trial.