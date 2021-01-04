Four people shot at Gresham party

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Gresham overnight left four people with gunshot wounds.
The gun fire erupted on Northeast 181st Avenue near Northeast San Rafael Street.
Gresham police said four adults were shot at a private party. All are expected to survive.
Police say the case is still very active and detectives are following up on leads.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.