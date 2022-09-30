PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Halprin Landscape Conservancy is hosting a free Afro-Cuban concert at Keller Fountain Park in Downtown Portland on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The event, titled “From Africa to Cuba to USA,” will showcase the influences of traditional African music on North American cultures. The concert will feature performances by Cuban master percussionist Roman Diaz, the Freddy Vilches Latin Ensemble, and the Abakuá Society of Cuba. Cultural historian Ivor Miller will also be in attendance to share his knowledge about the music’s cross-cultural influences.

The nonprofit Halprin Landscape Conservancy is hosting the event in partnership with the City of Portland Vibrant Spaces Community Events Activation Fund, PLACE, and Portland Parks and Recreation.

The event is the latest promotion of the Portland Open Space Sequence, an eight-block series of parks and plazas that was developed in the 1960s to draw Potland residents to the inner city.

“Halprin Landscape Conservancy was formed to advance the original vision and revitalize these beloved and internationally recognized parks,” the Conservancy said. “Today, our leadership is fostering a bright future for the emerging Fountain District — a dynamic, walkable, mixed-use neighborhood for work, live and play.”