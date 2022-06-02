PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – No license? No problem. Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, everyone can fish for free in Oregon.

This is the second Oregon free fishing weekend of the year. It’s a time when anglers aren’t required to have a license to cast a line on Oregon’s streams, rivers, lakes or coastline.

During free fishing weekend, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife sponsors several events throughout the state. One of those events is a fishing clinic on Saturday at Small Fry Lake in Promontory Park, just east of Estacada.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will offer free fishing lessons, casting competitions, a contest for the largest fish, and other games.

Event hosts will have poles people can borrow and bait will be available. Children ages 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks, water and clothing that’s appropriate for the weather.

People who bring a cooler can take their catches home with them.

Free fishing weekend also applies to crabbing and shellfish licenses or tags. Both Oregon residents and nonresidents can fish, clam and crab for free.

All other fishing regulations and catch limits apply during free fishing weekend.

For people wondering where to go fishing, ODFW has a list on its website of 50 places to go fishing within 60 minutes of Portland.

ODFW also offers information on how to clean and keep fish.

The next, and final, free fishing event of the year is Nov. 25-26, Thanksgiving weekend.

Below is a list of all the family fishing events ODFW is helping host throughout the state during free fishing weekend.

Saturday June 4

Estacada, Small Fry Lake, Promontory Park , 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Directions: 7 miles east of Estacada on Highway 224.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Directions: 7 miles east of Estacada on Highway 224. Eugene, Alton Baker Canoe Canal , 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Alton Baker Canoe Canal 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. Hebo Lake , 9 am.-2 p.m. Directions: Take Hwy 101 to Hwy 22 at Hebo. Travel 1/4 mile east on Hwy 22 to Forest Service Rd. 14. Travel east 4.5 miles on Forest Service Rd. 14 to the entrance of the Hebo Lake Campground.

9 am.-2 p.m. Directions: Take Hwy 101 to Hwy 22 at Hebo. Travel 1/4 mile east on Hwy 22 to Forest Service Rd. 14. Travel east 4.5 miles on Forest Service Rd. 14 to the entrance of the Hebo Lake Campground. Forest Grove/Washington County, Henry Hagg Lake , 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Directions: From Hwy 47 south of Dilley near Forest Grove, follow Scoggins Valley Rd. about 3 miles to the lake.

, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Directions: From Hwy 47 south of Dilley near Forest Grove, follow Scoggins Valley Rd. about 3 miles to the lake. Silverton Reservoir , 8 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no on-site parking at this event. Free shuttles will run every half hour 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Roth’s Market, Robert Frost School, Library, Church of the Nazarene in Silverton.

8 a.m.-3 p.m. There is no on-site parking at this event. Free shuttles will run every half hour 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Roth’s Market, Robert Frost School, Library, Church of the Nazarene in Silverton. Tillamook, Trask Hatchery 9 a.m.-noon, kids under 14 and Noon-3 p.m, all ages. Limit of 3 rainbow trout per person. Gear, bait, ice provided but no fish cleaning. Light refreshments, certificates, educational materials available

9 a.m.-noon, kids under 14 and Noon-3 p.m, all ages. Limit of 3 rainbow trout per person. Gear, bait, ice provided but no fish cleaning. Light refreshments, certificates, educational materials available Toledo/Newport, Ollala Lake, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Directions: 9 miles northeast of Newport. From Newport, take Hwy. 20 east for approximately six miles, then head north on Olalla Road for about three miles.

Sunday, June 5