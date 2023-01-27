PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A blast of frigid, arctic air will bring an extended period of subfreezing nights and bitterly cold days to the greater Portland area on Saturday.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart reports that a brief chance of snow will be possible in the Portland Metro area from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

“As the front moves through it will start to drop temperatures below freezing,” Cozart said. “That will also help to push the moisture out of the area. So, Portland and PDX could see a few snowflakes mixed in with the light rain showers. No real accumulation is expected, but higher elevated spots could see a trace to an inch.”

Heavier snowfall will be possible in the Columbia River Gorge and Hood River Valley, as the cold air is expected to flow into these areas first, allowing for as much as two inches of snow. Chilling 30 to 35-mph easterly winds and 45 to 55-mph gusts will be possible in the gorge Saturday night. Winds of 10 to 20 mph will be possible in the metro area.

The National Weather Service forecasts that more than a foot of fresh snow will be possible at Mount Hood ski resorts between Friday and Sunday. Temperatures will be especially frigid on Mount Hood on Saturday night and Sunday. Riders can expect a high of 16 degrees and a low of 7 degrees in Government Camp on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain cold into next week, when more rain and low-elevation snow will be possible. Snow levels are expected to drop to 400 feet on Tuesday night.