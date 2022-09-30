PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Every year, Frog Pond Farm provides holiday-themed entertainment for Oregonians looking to get into the spirit. One of its premier Halloween events is the Spooky Farm Walk.

Located on 2995 SW Advance Road in Wilsonville, the family-run farm was founded in 1985 by Mike and Beth Timm. Their son Justin officially took over the farm in 2018, and he has expanded their holiday operations with the help of his wife for the past 10 years.

Much of the farm’s fall harvest season is centered around their myriad of animals: camels, guinea pigs, and ‘everything in between’ — including the llamas that fill the pumpkin patch. The pumpkin patch is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $12 per person.

Frog Pond Farm also offers family-friendly farm activities and games throughout the day such as hamster rollers, hay towers and jump pads.

Starting this weekend, though, the Spooky Farm Walk is their can’t-miss-event. Guests should expect to walk over hills and through tunnels during this hike that goes on for about three quarters of a mile.

The farm walk is open during the day for guests to walk through, but the nighttime experience is what truly gives it its ‘spooky’ title. At night, about 30 actors in costume are placed along the woodsy hiking trail.

“Their job is to scare you as you venture through our farm adventure,” Justin said. “We’ve got four different zones that the actors are in. Each zone will take on a different theme, whether it be ghosts, clowns, [or] goblins. Everything is a little bit of a variety of that as well. We like to switch things up a little bit, throw you a curveball.”

Along with the actors, there will be creepy animatronics all over the trail.

“There’s no touching, grabbing to take place like some of the more intense haunted houses in the area,” Justin said. “And so that’s why we call it a ‘spooky farm walk’ versus a ‘haunted farm walk.’ We’ll have people go through, this one person will pee their pants [and] they were so scared. The next person comes through and says, ‘That wasn’t very scary.’”

Anyone wondering how scary the Spooky Farm Walk is can see it for themselves starting Friday, Sept. 30. It will be held at the farm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until the end of October from sunset until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $17. This weekend, they are only available in person at the door. Going forward, Frog Pond Farm will sell tickets online. They give frequent updates on their Facebook.

Justin said that there are no set age restrictions for Spooky Farm Walk, but he recommends the activity for guests 8 years of age and older.