TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Frontier launched an all-you-can-fly summer pass on Monday.

The GoWild! Pass gives travelers exclusive access to unlimited flights between Frontier’s U.S. and international destinations from May 2 to Sept. 30.

The airline said a limited amount of passes will be available for an introductory price of $399 per person. The pass lets you book an unlimited number of flights for as long as it is valid.

With the pass, Frontier said travelers can book and confirm domestic flights the day before departure. International flights can be booked and confirmed 10 days before flight departure.

Frontier said it offers flights to destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America. It recently announced a major expansion of service, including eight routes to Puerto Rico.

The company’s website said the summer pass is great for families, students teachers and anyone with summer travel dreams.

“Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at Frontier Airlines. “For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities.”

Flights must be booked through flyfrontier.com and are subject to blackout periods. Taxes, fees and other charges will be applied at the time of booking, and the pass price does not include such add-ons as bags or seats. Also, pass holders are not eligible to earn miles on flights through the pass.

In November, the airline announced an “unlimited” annual flight pass. The price of the unlimited pass is $999 but soars to $1,999 a year when it automatically renews.

The summer pass, whose regular retail price is $999 per year, also automatically renews unless canceled.