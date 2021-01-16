Fuel leak leads to abandoned car exploding in SE Portland

Fuel leak causes car fire in SE Portland on January 15, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue extinguished a car that exploded into flames late Friday in the Woodstock neighborhood.

Crews were sent to the 6500 block of SE Woodstock Boulevard on reports that an abandoned car was on fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters reported the vehicle being fully involved. Crews were able to knock down the fire using a dry chemical extinguisher.

PF&R said the fire was sparked by a fuel leak.

No injuries or damage outside of the vehicle were reported. Neighbors said the car had been parked in the same spot for the past month.