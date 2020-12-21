Fundraiser supports Portland food cart owners who contracted COVID-19

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A community-run fundraiser kicked off on Zoom Sunday to keep a North Portland food cart open through the pandemic.

White Elephant Asian Fusion ran takeout orders during the first round of shutdowns and opted not to apply for early small business loans because the owners wanted the money to go to businesses that needed it more.

Then, the owners over the food cart, Jen and her husband Chris, caught COVID-19, forcing them into a tough situation.

“It completely wiped them out. There was no energy to even lift her phone most of the time, so there was just no way she could open the food cart… especially with Chris in the ICU. We had no idea how long he would be there, if he could make it,” said Bunn Salarzon, Jen’s sister.

Salarzon said Chris is now out of the ICU but is not fully recovered.

Sunday’s fundraiser is meant to support the couple so they can keep their business.