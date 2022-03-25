PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – President Biden said the U.S. will take in 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, now efforts are underway to help those who come to Portland.



The Ukrainian communities in Oregon and southwest Washington are preparing to help and host refugees. However, it will take time for Ukrainians to get the paperwork and visas needed to come to the U.S. and line up sponsors to help them once they arrive.

In the meantime, efforts are underway to raise money for them while they are in the war zone. The Ukrainian Baptist Church in Sellwood is preparing dozens of loaves of bread and other food items to sell Saturday at the church as a weekly fundraiser to send money to Ukraine.



Ukrainians in the Portland area are also sending medical supplies. In fact, supplies packed earlier this week are already in Ukraine.

Those wanting to help can also visit the Ukrainian-American Cultural Association of Oregon and Southwest Washington Facebook page to offer housing and be added to their list when its needed. Other refugee organizations are also unsure who will need what type of temporary housing.

However, the main effort right now is financial assistance. The Ukrainian church in Sellwood on Southeast 16th will be selling pierogies and bread Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with proceeds headed to Ukraine.