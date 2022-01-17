The area outside Providence Park the night before the MLS Cup match between the Timbers and NYCFC, December 10, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You could soon be paying more to park near Providence Park on Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns home game days.

This week, Portland City Council will consider a proposal by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty that would increase parking rates near the stadium from $1.60/hour to $4/hour. According to a City Budget Office analysis, the move would roughly double the amount collected for parking in the “Restricted Event District” which surrounds Providence Park.

Despite what would be a significant increase in the cost to park in the area, the impact statement included with the proposal says the move will increase parking availability by “creating turnover and reducing occupancy.”

If approved, the increase would only apply to the “Restricted Event District” and only on Timbers and Thorns game days. The proposal is scheduled to be discussed at Wednesday’s city council meeting.