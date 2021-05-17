Staff, kids return to Newberg preschool following evacuation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — School has resumed at a preschool in Newberg after staff and kids were evacuated following a nearby natural gas leak Monday.

Crews with NW Natural secured the leak around 9 a.m.

Tualatin Valey Fire & Rescue first responded to a building near the intersection of 2nd Street and College Street after receiving reports of a leak. Three of the nearest homes on 3rd Street were also evacuated, according to TVF&R.

Traffic was blocked off at the intersection during the investigation and clean up.

No injuries were reported.

