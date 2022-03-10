PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Unprecedented. A word that has been used a lot throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, experts are saying there’s another unprecedented aspect of the pandemic.

With gas prices soaring, there is anything but certain roads ahead to deal with it.

The national average price for regular gas, according to AAA, is $4.32. In Oregon, even higher at $4.72, and in Washington state, $4.71.

Marie Dodds, a spokesperson for AAA, says Russia invading Ukraine was just the domino tip in the story of how we got here.

“Things are changing hour-by-hour if not minute-by-minute, but the bottom line is Russia is the major oil producer, the top three in the world, along with the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and any time that amount of oil gets taken off the global markets, it’s a supply and demand issue,” Dodds said.

One seriously injured in Pearl District shooting

Dodd says we have seen oil prices back off because other nations have announced that they will release some of their oil supply. She also said it’s far too early to predict any trends due to the volatility of the situation.

Do we know how long these gas prices will stay this high? No. But according to Dodd, we do know what could happen if they stay this high for long enough.

“Basically everything starts to cost more when oil and gas prices increase because so many products are moved by truck and trucks, for the most part, are powered by diesel,” Dodd said.

Police: Woman gives birth on Portland sidewalk, leaves child

She says there are a select few electric vehicles in the fleet, but that those are short-distance drivers, not 18-wheel trucks restocking a neighborhood grocery store.