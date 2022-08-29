PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The price of gas is still high, but costs have fallen in Oregon and around the country for the 11th consecutive week.

According to a survey of 387 local stations by GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of gas is currently 3.4 cents, cheaper in Portland than it was a week ago. Since last month, the U.S. national average is down 39.4 cents per gallon.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the 11th straight week,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result.”

Despite the drop, the national average is still 69 cents higher per gallon than it was a year ago. In Portland, the spike at the pump has been even worse, with prices up $1.12 since last year.

The current average price for a gallon of gas in Portland is $4.86 per gallon. The cheapest gas in Portland on Aug. 28, was priced at $4.29 per gallon. The most expensive station was $1.10 more per gallon at $5.39.