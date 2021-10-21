Ghosts and ghouls galore at Oaks Park ScareGrounds

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The ghosts and ghouls are roaming around the grounds at Oaks Park and this year you can once again walk through their House of Horrors ScareZone and their Graveyard Pumpkin Patch.

KOIN 6 News reports from the southeast Portland amusement park with a preview of the ScareGrounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories