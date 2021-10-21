Ghosts and ghouls galore at Oaks Park ScareGrounds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Going into holiday shopping with a game plan is more important now than ever for anyone eager to get their hands on this year's hottest toys.

Shoppers will face an unprecedented holiday season, as ongoing supply chain disruptions may not only limit toy supply but also drive up price tags. Madeleine Buckley, the senior editor of The Toy Insider, joined AM Extra to help give you a head start on holiday shopping.