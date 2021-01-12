Girl Scout Cookie season begins, now with pickup and delivery

Photographs of a Girl Scout Brownie delivering Girl Scout cookies safely while wearing a face mask. Courtesy Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington

The Girl Scouts are now partnering with Grubhub to keep their cookie sales going during the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — So many businesses have had to adapt to new safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic and Girl Scout Cookie sales are no exception.

The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington and Girl Scouts of the USA kicked off the 2021 cookie season nationally on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

In order to adhere with social distancing guidelines, the Girl Scouts established a collaboration with Grubhub so they can offer contact-free pickup and delivery. The Grubhub delivery method will be available in select areas, including Portland, Eugene, and Medford, beginning Feb. 19. Consumers can order Girl Scout Cookies for pickup or local delivery on Grubhub.com or using the Grubhub app.

The Girls Scouts are also making online cookie ordering available nationwide on Feb 1. Customers will be able to place online orders from a local troop and the cookies will be shipped to their homes.

“The cookie program has always given girls one-of-a-kind opportunities to build valuable skills like goal setting and money management. This year, they get to add resilience and innovation to that list,” said Karen Hill, CEO of Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington. “We are partnering with our dedicated volunteers and Girl Scout families to ensure girls can participate and reach their goals safely, while making it easier than ever for customers to purchase their favorites.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program prides itself in teaching girls how to run a business. Girls get experience selling cookies in booths, by going door-to-door, and on the Digital Cookie platform online.

On their website, the Girl Scouts are also offering a gift-box option for people to send cookies to friends and family.

Girl Scout Cookie season in Oregon and Southwest Washington runs through March 14.