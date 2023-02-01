TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gisele Bündchen showed support her for ex-husband Tom Brady on Wednesday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced he was retiring from the NFL for a second time.

In a brief video posted on social media, Brady told fans he is hanging up his helmet after 23 seasons in the NFL, and thanked them for their support.

A number of famous people responded with well wishes, including his supermodel ex.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” Bündchen commented under the post.

In October, Brady and Bündchen announced that they had finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks with Gisele Bundchen on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Reports of tension in the marriage began circulating after Brady retracted his retirement status in 2022, and wound up playing another season with the Bucs.

“Obviously, the good news is it’s a very amicable situation, and I’m really focused on two things: Taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” Brady said during an episode of his weekly podcast. “That’s what professionals do.”

The couple shares children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady shares his eldest son, Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, left, and their family after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

After announcing his retirement, Brady shared photos of his teammates from the Buccaneers and the New England Patriots, as well as photos of his family, including both exes on his Instagram story.

“Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me,” Brady said. “My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. I love you all.”