PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after crashing his vehicle while driving under the influence and fleeing the scene, said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WCSO, 25-year-old Lucas Gabriel Polischuk blew twice the legal limit and was charged with reckless driving and driving while under the influence of intoxicants. The agency first announced the incident in a Facebook post.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a crash on Southwest 175th Avenue and Southwest High Hill Lane – just outside the Enhanced Sheriff’s Patrol District — last Monday night. When deputies arrived, they saw an SUV on its top and learned the driver had run off into a nearby wooded area, added the post.

Law enforcement officials said deputy Terry and his K9 partner Griff showed up and went to work.

The K9 team tracked the driver through thick blackberry bushes in the wooded area and located the driver hiding about 300 yards away from the crash scene.

It’s unclear if Polischuk has an attorney.