Got unsolicited trash? Dump it with Metro’s RID Patrol cleanup

RID Patrol takes the issue of dumped garbage on public property out to the trash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Heaps of garbage, containing broken furniture, used tarps, old appliances, dirty needles and more can be seen lining roads and public spaces on any given drive through the Portland metro area.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent rise in homelessness has worsened the issue of garbage being dumped on public property, Metro’s RID Patrol cleanup services are answering the call to ‘take out the trash.’

In a recent release, Metro stated, “RID Patrol cleans up dumped or abandoned garbage sites. It also investigates evidence found in dumped garbage and eye-witness accounts of dumping incidents on either public or private property.”

The RID Patrol is made up of three crews, one with Metro and two with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, who work to investigate, and issue fines and citations for illegal trash dumps throughout the region.

To ensure the safety of the public, RID Patrol has encouraged residents to report ‘report rather than confront,’ those who they believe may be in the act of illegally discarding debris.

“If you see dumpers in the act, do not confront them,” Metro warned. “Note the vehicle’s license plate number, make and model, items dumped and location. This information can be provided to Metro’s RID Patrol to investigate.”

According to data released in April of 2021, Metro helped clean up 2,674 illegal dumpsites in 2020.

Map of Dump Sites Cleaned by Metro in 2020 (Courtesy Metro)

The RID Patrol team said the best way to tackle the issue of unwanted trash dumps is by preventing it.

“If you plan to offer furniture, tires, construction materials or other items to the community, do not abandon them on street corners for “free.” Instead, keep items in your yard and list them on reuse sites such as freecycle.org or craigslist.org,” Metro stated.

The agency continued, “Hire only licensed businesses or haulers to take your garbage and bulky items. Get the person’s name and license plate number, pay by check instead of cash, and get a receipt. If your garbage ends up dumped, you may be subject to fines.”

The public can report dumped garbage to the RID Patrol at 503-234-3000 or at their website.

For garbage illegally disposed of on private property, the RID Patrol said owners can request the team do an investigation into the dump, saying “Please provide evidence with our request, such as mail, surveillance video, labels on prescription medications, or vehicle description with license plate numbers.”

The team warned the public not to relocate the unwanted items to public property, as that could warrant a citation.

The agency said the local city nuisance or code enforcement departments can tackle issues regarding abandoned vehicles or properties with large stockpiles of trash and debris.

According to Metro, trash buildups from homeless camps in Portland can be reported online here, and camps in Gresham may be reported here. A full list of Metro’s RID Patrol commonly asked questions and answers can be found at this link.