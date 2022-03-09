PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is holding a media availability Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss the state’s preparations for hosting the World Athletics Championships in Eugene.

The 10-day track and field event will take place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. This is the first time the World Athletics Championships will take place in the U.S.

Eugene is preparing for more than 200,000 visitors from across the globe, including world-renowned athletes, coaches and spectators.

Brow will be speaking alongside Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis; Niels De Vos, the chief executive director of Oregon22, LLC, the local organizing committee responsible for staging the World Athletics Championships; Richie Hunter, vice president of communications for the University of Oregon; and Todd Davidson, CEO of Travel Oregon.