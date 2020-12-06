Gov. Brown orders flags at half-staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

FILE – In this May 22, 2020, file photo, a raindrop falls from an American flag at half-staff at the Washington Monument, in Washington. President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for a three day period in remembrance of Americans who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Monday marks the 79th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Kate Brown ordered Sunday that all flags at Oregon public institutions must be flown at half-staff on Monday, Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

The governor’s order will last from midnight to midnight Monday.

“We benefit every day from the bravery and sacrifice of our United States service members, and especially owe a debt of gratitude to the people who served and gave their lives in Pearl Harbor and World War II,” Brown said. “I encourage all Oregonians to take a moment to reflect on that sacrifice and express gratitude for the freedoms their fellow Americans have ensured through their service.”

The White House also issued a national order to lower flags to half-staff.

The attack on the Naval Station Pearl Harbor occurred on Dec. 7, 1941, 79 years ago. The attack by the Japanese killed 2,403 Americans.