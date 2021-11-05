Gov. Brown to attend U.N. climate conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Governor Kate Brown announced she is traveling to Glasgow, Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, joining other U.S. governors to discuss ways to address the changing climate.

“I have been Governor since 2015, and it was about that time that Oregon took a front row seat to climate change,” said Gov. Brown in a press release. “Nearly every year the extreme weather has been worse than the last. We are a warning for the rest of the world.”

Gov. Brown also noted the importance of implementing an equitable response to climate change and emphasized the need to help “historically underserved communities” that may be disproportionately affected.

“In Oregon, we have worked to ensure that our communities hardest hit by climate change due to structural racism and systemic disparities are not left behind,” Gov. Brown said.

Gov. Brown also noted the urgent need to mitigate the effects of climate change and said there are ways to address the climate while also growing the economy.

“Future generations will judge us not on the fact of climate change, but on what we have done to tackle it. The time is now, we can’t afford to wait,” Gov. Brown said.