Gov. Brown to use executive action for climate-related regulations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The controversy surrounding Oregon’s cap-and-trade bill reached a new milestone Monday after Governor Kate Brown took the first executive steps to enact a carbon-cutting climate plan.

Lawmakers in Salem signed off on $5 million in emergency funding for Brown to launch a new regulatory plan for greenhouse gas emissions, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Republicans in both the state House and Senate sparked a boycott by walking out of the Capitol three weeks into the five-week legislative session. The protest was aimed to combat Democrats’ super majority and prevent the passage of the cap-and-trade bill, which would set a firm limit on statewide carbon dioxide emissions and require polluters to acquire “emissions allowances” to cover every metric ton of their emissions.

A majority of Republican lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday.

Of the $5 million approved by the Legislative Emergency Board, about $1.25 million will pay for the Department of Environmental Quality to hire 10 staffers to write new carbon regulations and conduct the public process to adopt them, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The remaining money will reportedly go towards “services and supplies” and legal work by the state’s Department of Justice.