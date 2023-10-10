PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Tina Kotek issued a statement Monday night in response to the Hamas-led terrorist attack that killed more than 1,000 people in Israel over the weekend, including 14 Americans, according to the Biden Administration.

The surprise attack began Saturday, when Hamas launched rockets into Israel and militants charged the blockaded Gaza Strip. Terrorists stormed neighboring Israeli towns amid a Jewish holiday, gunning down victims and collecting hostages.

“The First Lady and I are horrified by the terrorist attack against Israel that happened over the weekend,” Kotek Tweeted Monday night. “We are deeply saddened that the violence was perpetrated at the end of a Jewish holiday and that thousands of innocent Israelis have been killed, injured, or terrorized.”

The blurred body of Shani Louk is seen in the back of a pickup with Hamas terrorists after the attack on Israel, October 7,2023 (AP).

Former Portland resident Shani Louk is said to be among the victims of the attack, devastating those who knew her during her brief time as a student at the Portland Jewish Academy.

“Our hearts are with the Israeli people and their family and loved ones here in the United States,” Kotek said. “This attack has shaken the sense of security of the Jewish community in Oregon and across our nation. Please know that I am resolute in my commitment to stand in partnership with the Jewish community to repel anti-Semitism and promote a safe, welcoming state for every Oregonian. I stand with you against terrorism and in our shared hope for peace and justice everywhere.”

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also issued a statement on social media Sunday, calling the attack an act of “unspeakable violence.”

“Washingtonians are horrified by the unspeakable violence in Israel,” Inslee said. “I condemn this attack by Hamas. There is no excuse for targeting and killing civilians. We hope for the swift recovery of the injured, the safe release of those taken hostage, and a halt to this violence.”

Israel responded to the attack by declaring war on Hamas and launching its own missiles into the Gaza Strip. The latest reports state that nearly 1,600 have died as a result of the conflict.