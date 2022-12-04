Wristbands for Stumptown SantaCon 2022 are available online, and the price will increase as the event approaches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The countdown to Portland’s annual holiday-themed boozy bar crawl has begun.

Better known as Stumptown SantaCon, the bar crawl is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The outdoor dance party will be held in the Ankeny Alleyway on 211 SW Ankeny St., but over 20 bars and venues throughout Portland will also participate in the festivities.

Costumes are required for the citywide Santa party, and event organizers encourage participants to get creative and think outside of the box with their outfits.

“Stumptown SantaCon is all about the experience!” the website says. “What better way to take that experience to the next level than to ILLUMINATE YOUR COSTUME? Add some dazzling lights to that hideous sweater, sparkling ice-icicles from your Santa hat, or a rockin’ pair of illuminated Santa pants!”

But the party isn’t only about flashy clothes and day-drinking. The event doubles as a fundraiser for local charities and nonprofits such as the Portland Sunshine Division, the Northwest Bartenders Association, Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette and Feed One Haiti.

According to the website, about $10,000 were donated to each of the aforementioned charities following Stumptown SantaCon 2020.

Wristbands are available for purchase online, and the price will increase as Dec. 17 approaches. One wristband gives participants free access to the venues that typically charge a cover for entry, as well as expanded covered outdoor areas. Read more about the event here.

Because the venues are only open to patrons at and above 21 years old, photo ID is required.