Grand jury clears cop who fatally shot man during crisis

by: The Associated Press

The scene of an officer-involved shooting in Portland’s Lloyd District, June 24, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say a grand jury has cleared a Portland police officer in the deadly shooting of a man who called for help during a mental health crisis and brandished a screwdriver.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says Officer Curtis Brown will not face criminal charges in the June 24 shooting of 40-year-old Michael Ray Townsend.

Townsend had called 911 while outside a Motel 6 and after Townsend told police he wanted to go to a hospital, prosecutors say he brandished a screwdriver.

Prosecutors say he began moving toward Brown with the tool and Brown fired two shots at Townsend. Townsend died in an ambulance.

