PHILOMATH, Ore. (KOIN) — A Monday night fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Grounds took out three of the 10 bleacher sections according to the organization’s Facebook page.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Despite the fire damaging approximately 30% of the stands, it was announced that the 2022 Frolic & Rodeo will still be taking place July 7-9. Temporary stands will be installed to make up for some of the lost seating. The burnt sections of the stands were removed Wednesday.

An account has been set up at the Oregon State Credit Union Philomath branch for the rodeo to accept financial donations that will go towards rebuilding the grandstands.

People can buy tickets to the rodeo or make financial contributions to the rebuilding of the grandstands at the rodeo’s website.