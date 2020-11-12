Grants available for Salem businesses adapting outdoor space for winter

Businesses can put the grant money toward things like tents and heaters.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city of Salem is offering grants to help businesses adapt outdoor space to continue serving customers during the winter months.

The city has made $200,000 in grant funding available to help business.

Only Salem businesses are eligible for the grants of up to $10,000 and they must certify that they haven’t used federal funds for the same purpose.

The money can go toward things like temporary outdoor coverings and heaters that will help businesses meet social distancing requirements as the weather gets colder. The grant requires businesses to provide a receipt proving they purchased a tent or heater and must describe how the funds will help maintain or grow their business through the winter.

Grant applications will be accepted through Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Businesses can apply on the city of Salem’s website.