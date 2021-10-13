Great Dane rescued after 60-foot fall down embankment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Westport Fire Department rescued a Great Dane that severely injured herself after sliding down an embankment.

After the fall, Presley, the over 100-pound dog, sustained injuries that prevented her from making her way back up the steep 60-foot bank. Presley’s owner found her a short time later and contacted the fire department.

When they received the call, Westport FD said they notified Presley’s owner that they do not typically rescue dogs — however, the on-duty chief made the call to head out to the area and see what they could do.

Westport Fire Department carries Presley on a stretcher (photo courtesy: Westport Fire and Rescue).

Once personnel responded, they determined they were able to safely make the rescue. Crews rescued Presley by carrying her up the bank using a stretcher and rope which took about 45 minutes, according to officials.

Afterward, Presley was taken to a vet hospital.