Great Dane rescued after 60-foot fall down embankment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Westport Fire Department rescued a Great Dane that severely injured herself after sliding down an embankment.
After the fall, Presley, the over 100-pound dog, sustained injuries that prevented her from making her way back up the steep 60-foot bank. Presley’s owner found her a short time later and contacted the fire department.
When they received the call, Westport FD said they notified Presley’s owner that they do not typically rescue dogs — however, the on-duty chief made the call to head out to the area and see what they could do.
Once personnel responded, they determined they were able to safely make the rescue. Crews rescued Presley by carrying her up the bank using a stretcher and rope which took about 45 minutes, according to officials.
Afterward, Presley was taken to a vet hospital.