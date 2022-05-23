PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Despite being dealt a setback by primary voters in two counties, the folks behind the Greater Idaho movement are moving forward.

Following the defeat of its measures proposing to study changing Oregon’s borders with Idaho in Douglas and Josephine counties, which were part of the proposed change, the Greater Idaho movement announced on Monday that it would propose a less ambitious map, known as phase 1, to state legislatures.

The new map adds eastern Oregon to Idaho but doesn’t feature any coastline, meaning that Oregon would keep all of the southern parts of the state, including the Cascade mountain range.

Last week, Klamath County became the ninth eastern Oregon county to vote in favor of the Greater Idaho ballot measure. But the measure was voted down by the two southwestern Oregon counties, according to preliminary election results.

Supporters of the Greater Idaho movement proposed a new map on Monday, May 23, 2022 after voters in two southwestern Oregon counties decided against Greater Idaho-related measures. (Credit: Mike McCarter/Greater Idaho Movement)

“If southern Oregon changes its mind, it’s welcome to join phase 1 or phase 2 of our proposal, but we want to make progress now in state legislatures with eastern Oregon. Eastern Oregon has consistently voted in favor and so we want eastern Oregon’s request to join Idaho to be heard. There’s only a few counties left in eastern Oregon that haven’t gotten a chance to vote on Greater Idaho yet,” said Mike McCarter, the leader of the Greater Idaho movement.

The new proposal would place 14 eastern Oregon counties under the governance of Idaho, along with three partial eastern Oregon counties.