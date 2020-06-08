Live Now
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Sen. Schumer, Congressman Schiff

by: Troy Licastro

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)– A New York man pleaded guilty Monday to threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Congressman Adam Schiff.

Fifty-seven-year-old Greece resident Salvatore Lippa II called Schiff’s office at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 23 and left a threatening voicemail, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

Part of the messaged stated, “I dare you to come to New York, because I will put a bullet in your (expletive) forehead.”

Lippa admitted he made the threatening call because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, Kennedy says.

He made a similar call to Schumer’s office on Feb. 4 stating, “let me tell you something, somebody wants to assassinate you, I’m going to be the driver.”

According to Kennedy’s office, Lippa admitted at the time of the call the Senate was set to vote on the Articles of Impeachment on the next day, Feb. 5.

“Free speech protection under the First Amendment ends where true threats begin,” U.S. Attorney Kennedy said. “This Office will not hesitate to prosecute those who make such threats.”

Lippa’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

