PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Metro officials confirm to KOIN 6 News that a crew in Oregon City found a hand grenade in some trash.

The trash was being processed at the Metro South transfer station early Wednesday afternoon.

Once the grenade was discovered, Metro says employees followed proper procedure and the site was evacuated and shut down. A crew from the Portland Police Bureau responded and safely disposed of the device. The transfer station reopened about an hour later.

It is not currently clear where the grenade came from, but Metro says unexploded ordinances do wind up in the trash from time to time.

In their statement, Metro said anyone who wishes to get rid of explosives, they should contact their local police department.