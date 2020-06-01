Gresham police officer involved in shooting in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Gresham say there was a shooting involving one of their officers in Southeast Portland.

Gresham police say the shooting happened while they were investigating a “residential disturbance.” Portland police say their investigators are assisting.

The person who was shot was described only as a white man; his current condition is unknown. The officer was not physically injured, according to authorities.

No other details were immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.