Group rallies to ‘Stop the Violence’ in Pioneer Courthouse Square

The ‘Stop the Violence’ rally at Pioneer Courthouse Square, August 26 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid a surge in shootings on the streets of Portland, a group is holding a rally downtown to encourage an end to the violence.

Just this week, there have been several shootings in Portland, including one mass shooting downtown and a homicide.

Through the Better Portland campaign, the World Wide Deliverance Church is hosting a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally Thursday at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Organizers said this is the first step to promoting anti-violence in the community and finding solutions.

Portland Police say so far in 2021, there have been 803 non-suicide attempt shootings. 218 of those involved at least one injury. 263 people have suffered gunshot injuries, and there have been 61 homicides.

