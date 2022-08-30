PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ – Christine Drazan, left, Tina Kotek, center and Betsy Johnson square off in the first gubernatorial debate of 2022.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates have issued statements on the Aug. 28, Bend Safeway shooting that left three people dead.

Investigators say the incident occurred after the gunman entered the grocery store armed with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire, fatally shooting an employee and one customer before shooting himself to death at the scene.

Democratic candidate Tina Kotek took to Twitter yesterday to sympathize with the victims and call for stricter gun control policies.

“Last night, shoppers at the Safeway in Bend were terrorized by a man who opened fire with an AR-15 style weapon and two people were killed,” Kotek said. “My heart hurts for everyone affected by this. I will keep fighting to keep guns away from those who are likely to harm themselves or others.”

Kotek also responded to a press release issued by the labor union United Food & Commercial Workers Local 555, which said that union employees are mourning the lives lost Sunday evening.

“It shouldn’t be dangerous to go to, or work at, your local grocery store,” Kotek Tweeted. “Last night’s shooting is another painful reminder that we are facing a gun violence crisis — enough is enough.”

Independent candidate Betsy Johnson sent KOIN 6 News a statement this morning in response to the shooting, calling attention to Safeway employee and Army veteran Donald Surrett Jr., who reportedly died trying to disarm the shooter. Johnson also called for better gun reform.

“My heart goes out to those in Bend, and especially to the 66-year-old hero Donald Surrett Jr. who acted to save countless lives,” Johnson said. “For all of us, we need to move forward from these senseless tragedies and do more to keep guns away from people who should not have them, including criminals, the mentally ill and disturbed kids. This is exactly why we need stronger background checks that include information from schools, and to raise the age to purchase certain weapons from 18 to 21.”

Republican candidate Christine Drazan also addressed the shooting on Twitter, expressing grief for the victims and frustration toward the shooter.

“Last night a deranged individual took innocent lives in a cowardly, criminal act of violence,” Drazan said. “Daniel and I are heartbroken for the families and friends of those taken too soon.”

Drazan’s campaign also sent an official statement to KOIN 6, which included her initial Tweet and additional information.

“The police investigation is underway to identify what led to this horrific act,” Drazan added. “There can be no doubt we need more mental health support and to ensure that we have law enforcement available when and where they are needed to stop crimes before they occur and enforce our laws to ensure we have safe communities and safe streets.”

Oregon will decide its next governor during the Nov. 8 general election. The newly elected governor will replace Kate Brown at the end of her term. The inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.