Gunfire erupts in North Portland, two homes sprayed with bullets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families inside two North Portland homes were unharmed after stray bullets flew into their houses early Sunday morning.

Shots were reported near McCoy Park on North Trenton St. just after midnight, according to police. Arriving officers discovered that bullets had penetrated into the living area of two homes on the east side of the park, but did not strike anyone. Police say a parked, unoccupied car as also hit.

Portland’s Gun Violence Reduction Team continues to investigate as no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information about gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to call 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov.