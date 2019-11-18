Hackers hit Shalom Y’all, send anti-Semitic phone messages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the phone rang at Shalom Y’all on Saturday night, an employee of the Israeli restaurant was greeted by an angry caller who said he’d received a harrassing call from the restaurant.

Employees soon realized someone hacked into their phone system. The hacker then made calls to people in Portland and Hillsboro that were vulgar and violent.

The hacker also changed the restaurant’s voicemail greeting to an anti-Semitic message.

“That one was a little more troubling because it had the audio of someone getting beaten in the background,” said Shalom Y’all managing partner Jamal Hassan.

Shalom Y’all managing partner Jamal Hassan, November 19, 2019 (KOIN)

Restaurant managers talked with Comcast and changed the system’s passwords but the hacker struck again Sunday, once again changing the voicemail greeting to an even more violent, anti-Semitic message.

They were able to change the voicemail greeting and secure the system.

Officials with Shalom Y’all said they are deeply disturbed and apologized to customers.

Police said they are looking into the matter as a possible bias crime.