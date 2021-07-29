Haz mat incident reported on N. Columbia

News

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue responding to a hazardous materials incident on July 29, 2021. (Credit: Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hazardous materials incident on North Columbia Boulevard in Portland on Thursday morning resulted in traffic being temporarily shut down within a half-mile radius, according to officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue said it happened on the 2300 block of North Columbia.

Traffic was shut down within a half-mile radius as crews respond to the scene; however, North Columbia has since re-opened.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories