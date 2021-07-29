Haz mat incident reported on N. Columbia

Crews with Portland Fire & Rescue responding to a hazardous materials incident on July 29, 2021. (Credit: Portland Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hazardous materials incident on North Columbia Boulevard in Portland on Thursday morning resulted in traffic being temporarily shut down within a half-mile radius, according to officials.

Portland Fire & Rescue said it happened on the 2300 block of North Columbia.

Traffic was shut down within a half-mile radius as crews respond to the scene; however, North Columbia has since re-opened.

No other details were immediately available.

