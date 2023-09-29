PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The FBI is investigating a serious bomb threat that caused an evacuation at a Tualatin middle school Friday morning after a viral video of an assault between two students last week.

Hazelbrook Middle School staff say they began receiving email and phone threats earlier in the week, but the most recent included a bomb threat prompting federal involvement.

“Given the specificity within that email, against not just the school but also against specific staff and their families, and that is correct, that this one had potentially more concerns for law enforcement and so being prudent and ultimately cautious, we said we are going to send students home,” Tigard-Tualatin Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith said.

The email, also sent to KOIN 6 and other media outlets, warned to send kids home because the school had been rigged with explosives and there would be a shooting. In response, law enforcement searched the school to ensure security for school leaders.

The threat also sparked concerns for the safety of a specific student who can be seen in footage of the assault that went viral on social media. The middle school has since received a barrage of hate mail focused on the perceived gender identity of that student, who they say had initiated the attack.

According to those behind the email, the assailant had not received any consequences following the attack.

Tigard-Tualatin Superintendent Sue Rieke-Smith told KOIN 6 that staff had responded in the hall and restrained the attacker until nearby school resource officers took the student away.

Story continues below the video

“Students don’t check their constitutional rights at the door, but they also have responsibilities to follow the law. And when they do not follow the law, regardless of protected class, if they have that designation, they still are held accountable,” Rieke-Smith said. “And that’s the reason why it is now in the hands of law enforcement and being prosecuted as a criminal act.”

The students involved, including the one who took the video, are minors. No other details will be made public.

Law enforcement has yet to confirm whether they have tracked down the source of the bomb threat. The case remains under investigation.

Rieke-Smith told KOIN 6 the school will resume classes on Monday, though it will receive protection from law enforcement to support students and staff.

According to district officials, there are over 1,000 students enrolled at Hazelbrook Middle School.

Stay tuned with KOIN 6 as we update you on this developing story