PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hazmat incident was reported at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton Tuesday evening.

It appeared multiple units reported to the scene.

According to Tualatin Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched for a haze on the second floor of Nike’s fitness center.

A hazmat team was called in after investigators found a refrigerator leak.

Crews are venting the property.

No fire or injuries were reported.