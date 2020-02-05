Live Now
2 arrested after police pursuit through Super Bowl parade

by: KOIN 6 News Staff, Fox 4 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A police pursuit along the edge of the Kansas City Super Bowl parade ended with two arrests.

According to the Kansas City Police, the chase began around 8:12 a.m. on Wednesday morning when a driver crashed through the parade barricades. Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed a deterrent called “stop sticks,” which the vehicle struck but kept going. The car led police on a chase alongside the parade, reportedly headed for the crowd. Police then stopped the car at 20th and Pershing with what they call a “PIT maneuver.”

No injuries have been reported. The driver is under investigation for impairment, according to authorities. Police said there are no indications of terrorist activity but do not know the suspect’s motive at this time.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

