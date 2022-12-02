Police: 17-year-old hit from behind while walking along the tracks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Woodburn police say a high school student was hit and killed by a train while walking along the tracks Friday morning.

At about 8 a.m. first responders arrived at the scene along the Front Street overpass and found the 17-year-old victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but investigators say he was a junior at Woodburn High School.

Officials said the young man had been walking north along the tracks when he was struck from behind by a northbound train.

The investigation is ongoing.