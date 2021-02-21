Cyclist in critical condition following crash in Salem

The scene of a crash in the 300 block of Lancaster Drive SE February 21, 2021 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cyclist who was stuck by a vehicle Sunday night remains in critical condition at a Salem hospital, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 300 block of Lancaster Drive SE. Investigators said the driver was heading northbound on Lancaster when the cyclist was struck while cross the roadway.

When first responders found the 25-year-old cyclist, they said he had sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Neither driver impairment nor speed appears to have been contributing factors to the collision, according to MCSO.

Lancaster Drive SE was closed to traffic for several hours during the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Dep. Michael Frieze at Dep. Michael Frieze or the non-emergency dispatch at 503-588-5032.