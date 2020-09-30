ODHS: 3 missing foster kids believed to be in danger

13-year-old Admir Mrsic, 12-year-old Kysa Sanders, and 14-year-old Stella Hines are foster children who went missing together from the Lake Oswego area on Sept 26, 2020. (Oregon Department of Human Services)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three foster children who went missing together on Saturday are believed to be in danger, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday.

ODHS officials said Kysa Sanders, 12; Admir Mrsic, 13; and Stella Hines, 14, are suspected to be in the Portland metro area. Witnesses reported seeing three who fit their descriptions around the Clackamas Town Center Mall and in the Pearl District.

“The children may be together,” ODHS said Wednesday. “Or, Kysa Sanders and Stella Hines may no longer be with Admir Mrsic.”

The agency’s Child Welfare Program has urged the public to help in the effort to find the children and to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1.855.503-7233 if they have seen them or have information about them.

Descriptions

Kysa Sanders is 12, 5-feet-9 and 145 pounds with blue eyes and dark strawberry blonde/light brown hair that is worn straight and long.

Admir Mrsic is 13, 5-feet-5 and 130 pounds with short black hair.

Stella Hines is 14, 5-feet-5 and 155 pounds with hazel eyes and shoulder length black hair worn in bangs. Stella wears braces, has a nose piercing and is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

All of them are included in Lake Oswego Police Department Case #20-6757