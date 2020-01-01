Snow is coming! Winter wave expected for Mt. Hood

Heavy mountain snow may cause travel headaches over passes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready for some mountain snow!

Travelers heading over the mountain passes should prepare for winter driving conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for significant snowfall above 6,000 feet throughout Wednesday.

A burst of cold air in the upper atmosphere will lower snow levels to near 4,000 feet throughout late Wednesday. Snow may start to accumulate over local passes into the evening.

Highway 26 through Government Camp could pick up 2-6 inches of snow from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare for winter driving conditions, carry extra supplies, and check road conditions before taking off.





Keep your eyes peeled this weekend too. Another round of heavy snow is expected to hit Mt. Hood this Friday and Saturday.

For skiers and snowboarders, the back half of this week and weekend ahead will pose for great ski conditions. Expect around 12 inches of new snowfall for our local resorts on Mt. Hood.

High winds on Saturday may reduce visibility, but those who like fresh snow will have their prayers answered this weekend.