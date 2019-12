PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two unclaimed veterans will be honored on Tuesday.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Willamette National Cemetery for US Marine Corps Veteran Douglas Ray Walls and US Navy veteran Danny Joe Mendenhall.

Walls died in Portland on September 30 and Mendenhall died in Portland on October 1. No one claimed them.

Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home is providing burial services through the Dignity Memorial Homeless Veteran Burial Program.