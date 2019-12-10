Washington state capitol evacuated by bomb threat

Washington State Patrol K-9 team sweeps state capitol building for bomb after threat was called in. December 9, 2019 (WSP)

The bomb squad has given the all-clear

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington’s capitol building has been evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat late Monday afternoon, according to state patrol.

The legislative building was evacuated and the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called in to investigate the threat. The team arrived on scene just before 6 p.m. to search the building.

By 8 p.m. K-9 teams had cleared the building of any threat. Business is set to resume as usual on Tuesday.

UPDATE: Search has concluded and is all clear. Nothing was found and the building is safe to reenter in the morning. Thank you for your patience. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) December 10, 2019