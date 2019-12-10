Washington state capitol evacuated by bomb threat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington’s capitol building has been evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat late Monday afternoon, according to state patrol.
The legislative building was evacuated and the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called in to investigate the threat. The team arrived on scene just before 6 p.m. to search the building.
By 8 p.m. K-9 teams had cleared the building of any threat. Business is set to resume as usual on Tuesday.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.