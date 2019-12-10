Washington state capitol evacuated by bomb threat

The bomb squad has given the all-clear

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Washington State Patrol K-9 team sweeps state capitol building for bomb after threat was called in. December 9, 2019 (WSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington’s capitol building has been evacuated after someone called in a bomb threat late Monday afternoon, according to state patrol.

The legislative building was evacuated and the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called in to investigate the threat. The team arrived on scene just before 6 p.m. to search the building.

By 8 p.m. K-9 teams had cleared the building of any threat. Business is set to resume as usual on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

