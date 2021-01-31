Health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Camas salon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A salon in Camas, Wash. is warning customers they may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

Clark County officials say anyone who visited Stellar Hair Design in Camas between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 19-23 or on Jan. 26 may be at risk of contracting the virus.

Skamania County Community Health and Clack County Public Health have not been able to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. They said they don’t know how many people visited the salon during the time when they could have contracted the virus.

Health officials say anyone who was exposed to the virus should quarantine at home for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms. If a person in quarantine has no symptoms, they can end their quarantine after 10 days.

If a person who is in quarantine receives a negative COVID-19 test and has no symptoms, quarantine can end after day 7. The person must be tested on or after day 5 and quarantine cannot be discontinued earlier than day 8.